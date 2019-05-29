Dirty Leeds United? Here's where they finished in the Championship fair play table

Are Leeds United really 'dirty?

Leeds United are often referred to as 'Dirty Leeds' - but are the Whites really THAT dirty?

Courtesy of data from the FA Website, we've put the questionable tag to the test by looking at every Championship clubs' disciplinary record compared to Marcelo Bielsa's side this season. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where Leeds and their second-tier rivals rank in order (includes play-off games):

Swansea picked up 45 yellow cards and one red card. Total disciplinary points = 192

1. Swansea City (24th)

Hull have picked up 68 yellow cards and one red card. Total disciplinary points = 282

2. Hull City (23rd)

Blackburn have picked up 73 yellow cards and two red cards. Total disciplinary points = 314

3. Blackburn Rovers (22nd)

Millwall have picked up 77 yellow cards and one red card. Total disciplinary points = 318

4. Millwall (21st)

