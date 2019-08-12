Different team? How Leeds United could line up at Salford City if Marcelo Bielsa opts for widescale changes
LEEDS UNITED travel to Salford City on Tuesday evening in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The Whites then visit Wigan Athletic on Saturday for their latest Championship test and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa could be tempted to make plenty of changes for the Salford cup clash. Here is a look at a possible totally different starting XI to the one that set out in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.
1. Illan Meslier
Could be set for Leeds United debut in goal after joining on a season-long loan from FC Lorient on transfer deadline day. Picture by Simon Hulme.