Salford City's Peninsula Stadium. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Different team? How Leeds United could line up at Salford City if Marcelo Bielsa opts for widescale changes

LEEDS UNITED travel to Salford City on Tuesday evening in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Whites then visit Wigan Athletic on Saturday for their latest Championship test and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa could be tempted to make plenty of changes for the Salford cup clash. Here is a look at a possible totally different starting XI to the one that set out in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Could be set for Leeds United debut in goal after joining on a season-long loan from FC Lorient on transfer deadline day. Picture by Simon Hulme.

1. Illan Meslier

Could be set for Leeds United debut in goal after joining on a season-long loan from FC Lorient on transfer deadline day. Picture by Simon Hulme.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
On the bench for season opener at Bristol City and could start at right back. Photo by Tony Johnson.

2. Robbie Gotts

On the bench for season opener at Bristol City and could start at right back. Photo by Tony Johnson.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Back from suspension to sit on the bench against Forest and very likely to start at centre-back. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

3. Gaetano Berardi

Back from suspension to sit on the bench against Forest and very likely to start at centre-back. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Highly-rated by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa and might get the nod at centre-back if Liam Cooper and Ben White are rested. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

4. Pascal Struijk

Highly-rated by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa and might get the nod at centre-back if Liam Cooper and Ben White are rested. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3