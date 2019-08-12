Different team? How Leeds United could line up at Salford City if Marcelo Bielsa opts for widescale changes

The Whites then visit Wigan Athletic on Saturday for their latest Championship test and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa could be tempted to make plenty of changes for the Salford cup clash. Here is a look at a possible totally different starting XI to the one that set out in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

1. Illan Meslier Could be set for Leeds United debut in goal after joining on a season-long loan from FC Lorient on transfer deadline day.

2. Robbie Gotts On the bench for season opener at Bristol City and could start at right back.

3. Gaetano Berardi Back from suspension to sit on the bench against Forest and very likely to start at centre-back.

4. Pascal Struijk Highly-rated by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa and might get the nod at centre-back if Liam Cooper and Ben White are rested.

