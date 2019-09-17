Derby County winger missing for Leeds United clash at Elland Road

Derby County will be without winger Tom Lawrence for their visit to Elland Road thanks to a glut of yellow cards early in the season.

The 25-year-old has already got five bookings to his name after just seven appearances, leading to a one game suspension.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu has expressed disappointment with Lawrence's discipline, saying five yellows so early on is 'too many for a winger.'

"I like the players to be aggressive, but seven games and five bookings, it is a lot," added the Dutchman.

Lawrence has played more games against Leeds United than any other club.

In his nine clashes with the Whites, the Welsh International has been on the winning side three times and lost six.

He got on the scoresheet in Derby's 4-1 Pride Park defeat by Leeds early last season and started both legs of the play-off semi-final.

This season in the Championship, Lawrence has been on target with 16 per cent of his shots and attempted 6.36 dribbles per game, which ranks him 27th in the division.