Derby County v Leeds United: Whites last five previous visits to Pride Park

Leeds United will take promise from this season's emphatic victory over Derby County, as they prepare for the first leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final at Pride Park, which has been a relatively happy hunting ground for the Whites, who have won two and drawn one of their last five visits to the home of the Rams.

Here's a look at the last five meetings between the two clubs at Pride Park:

Derby County 1 Leeds United 4 (Championship) – Saturday, August 11, 2018

Marcelo Bielsa's side stamped their authority on the early standings as they coasted past Frank Lampard's Derby on their first away trip of the campaign.

The Whites led within five minutes thanks to Mateusz Klich's 20-yard strike, before the Rams levelled just seven minutes later through a fierce Tom Lawrence free-kick.

United soon restored their advantage as Kemar Roofe notched his first goals of the season. Roofe converted a swooping header from a Barry Douglas delivery, before doubling his tally with a left-footed finish in to the roof of the net, evading the outstretched Scott Carson on the hour mark.

Gjanni Alioski capped an eye-catching performance with a fourth, powering home a header, to condemn Lampard to an unwelcome first home defeat.

Derby County 2 Leeds United 2 (Championship) – Wednesday, February 21, 2018

United's Pierre-Michel Lasogga gave the Whites the lead after 34 minutes, but an equaliser came for Derby just seconds before the interval, through Andreas Weimann.

Leeds regained the lead in the second half, following an Alioski finish, but the Rams were able to snatch a late goal through Kasey Palmer.

Derby County 1 Leeds United 0 (Championship) – Saturday, October 15, 2016

This match marked Steve McClaren's first game in charge of Derby in over 17 months, as he looked to begin with a victory.

The visitors were not short of chances, as both Kyle Bartley and Marcus Antonsson had efforts hit the woodwork.

But the match winner came in the form of Scotland international, Johnny Russell. This defeat left Leeds United 13th in the table.

Derby County 1 Leeds United 2 (Championship) – Saturday, August 29, 2015

Ahead of this game, both teams had drawn their last four previous games.

United took the lead minutes before the end of the first half through Tom Adeyemi's first goal for the club.

Shortly after the break, Chris Martin made the scoreline 1-1. Chris Wood's late 20-yard strike then grabbed the win for Leeds United.

Derby County 2 Leeds United 0 (Championship) – Tuesday, December 30, 2014

This win over Leeds United took Derby up to third place and three points behind top spot.

It took County 41 minutes to break the deadlock. Alex Mowatt's own goal gave them the lead.

Derby doubled their lead two minutes after the break. Jake Buxton headed in Jeff Hendrick's free-kick. This defeat left Leeds in 20th position, one point above the relegation zone.