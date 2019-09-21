Derby County's Chris Martin hails "beautiful feeling" of getting one over Leeds United fans

Derby County striker Chris Martin says it was a "beautiful feeling" to score a late equaliser after taking "a little bit of stick" at Elland Road.

Leeds United were held to a 1-1 by the Rams on Saturday lunchtime as the Whites were hit by an injury-time goal for a second home game in a row.

A Max Lowe own goal had earlier put Marcelo Bielsa's side in front before Mateusz Klich missed a penalty in the second period.

Phillip Cocu's men then levelled through substitute Martin in the second minute of added time to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

Martin, though, revealed his delight afterwards at snatching a point in LS11 as he gave Whites fans "a little bit back" with his late strike.

“It’s a beautiful feeling, I’m not going to lie,” he said.

“I enjoyed every second of the celebration as you can probably tell.

“We’ve had to work hard for it but most importantly I think it has given us a little bit of a foothold this season with a big result away from home against a top, top side."

Asked about the reception he received as he entered the clash, he said: "Their fans gave me a little bit of stick – it was only right I gave them a little bit back and hopefully our fans enjoyed that – I certainly did!"

He added: “Leeds will be disappointed that they’ve not killed the game off but that’s how it works.

“You saw that shift in momentum more so from the fans prospective after the penalty miss.

“There was a little bit of a lull because in the first half this place was absolutely rocking. It’s what we’ve tried to talk about before the game.

“If we had periods of pressure then we could quiet them down but we managed to save it right until the end."