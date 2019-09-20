Derby County midfielder believes Leeds United pose "toughest test" of the season for Phillip Cocu

Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone believes Leeds United will pose the Rams their sternest test of the season so far.

Phillip Cocu's side make the trip to West Yorkshire on Saturday lunchtime as the two sides come to blows for the first time since last season's play-off encounter.

County have endured a difficult start to the campaign having picked up just one win from their opening seven Championship fixtures.

United on the other hand sit top of the table ahead of the weekend action with five victories so far this campaign.

Huddlestone featured in all four fixtures between the sides last season, and is under no illusions of the test waiting in LS11 tomorrow.

"I think so," he said of whether the game was their toughest to date.

"When the fixtures came out, the first month on paper looked very tough anyway but after the last couple of seasons that Leeds have had, the way they have started this year then going to Elland Road is always difficult and Saturday will be no different."

Rams boss Cocu took charge in the summer following the departure of Frank Lampard to Premier League side Chelsea.

The Dutchman has endured a mixed start to life at County, but Huddlestone believes things are starting to take shape at Pride Park.

“The manager’s ideas are getting across,” he added.

“I think parts of the team are taking it a little bit slower than others, but everyone is buying into the ideas.

“We know what is expected of us. It is going to be a tough game at Leeds, but I think even though points-wise we are not where we want to be, we could be four or five points better off.

“We have missed a couple of penalties and a few clear-cut chances in the latter stages of games which could have got us a couple of victories along the way."