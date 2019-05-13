Derby County handed injury boost ahead of Leeds United play-off return leg at Elland Road

Derby County boss Frank Lampard remains hopeful that Martyn Waghorn will be fit for his sides trip to Elland Road on Wednesday evening after the striker returned to first-team training.

The Rams visit LS11 in the return leg of their play-off semi-final clash with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United, who hold a 1-0 advantage heading into the fixture.

Kemar Roofe's 55th minute strike was enough to hand the Whites a slender lead ahead of the showdown under the lights.

Derby striker Waghorn, though, missed the fixture with an Achilles problem leaving David Nugent to lead the line but County are hopeful that the 13-goal forward will be fit for the trip to West Yorkshire.

"Martyn Waghorn is in a similar situation (to last week)," Lampard told Derbyshire Live.

"He broke down on Friday but he is desperate to be involved and is training as we speak.

"So he will be assessed up until the last moment to try to get him involved.

"He was playing very well for us, giving us everything as a striker - hold-up play, desire, trying to win the ball back high up the pitch, scoring goals, talent - the reason I brought him to the club.

"He's a big miss for us. It's something we can't cry about. We'll hope he can be back and be involved, because he has a lot to offer."

Duane Holmes has also been passed fit after his second half substitution against United at the weekend.

Left-back Ashley Cole (groin) could feature after returning to senior training on Monday but midfielder Craig Bryson is expected to miss out.

United have been dealt a blow themselves with forward Roofe, who has scored four goals against Derby this season, being ruled out of the clash with a calf problem.

Leeds will also be missing midfielder Adam Forshaw and forward Tyler Roberts while defender Pontus Jansson will be assessed ahead of the game.