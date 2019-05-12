Derby County face fresh wait over key man ahead of Leeds United play-off return leg

Martyn Waghorn remains doubtful for the return leg of the play-off clash between Leeds United and Derby County with the Achilles problem which ruled him out of Saturday’s game at Pride Park.

Frank Lampard’s first-choice centre-forward struggled with injury throughout the week and pulled up in training on Friday, 24 hours before Leeds’ 1-0 win over Derby.

Lampard went with David Nugent up front during the first leg of the Championship semi-final but saw his side fail to produce a single shot on target.

Waghorn is unlikely to be fit for Wednesday’s second leg at Elland Road and speaking after the game on Saturday, Lampard said: “He trained yesterday and pulled up. I don’t know but my gut feeling is he won’t be ready.

We’ll have to see how it goes.”

Leeds dominated Derby for most of the first leg, winning the tie through a Kemar Roofe goal on 55 minutes and surviving the award of a late penalty which was overturned after discussions between referee Craig Pawson and his assistant, Eddie Smart.

Lampard cut a frustrated figure at full-time, criticising Pawson for reversing his decision and criticising the performance of his side, but urged his players to believe that a 1-0 deficit could yet be turned around in front of a full house at Elland Road.

“We haven’t played at our best but it’s half-time,” Lampard said. “The players will work on it and look at the fact of where I think we could have been better.

“We have to remain positive. I don’t want any negativity or anyone with their head down thinking this game’s gone because we’ve all seen it this week.

“I’m not saying we’ll do it because they were huge efforts by Liverpool and Tottenham but they must be a small inspiration. Do the right things in between and we might have a chance.”