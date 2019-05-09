Derby County face anxious wait over key duo ahead of Leeds United play-off showdown

Derby County are facing an anxious wait over the fitness of Martyn Waghorn and Duane Holmes ahead of their Championship play-off semi-final first leg clash with Leeds United.

The pair have been left nursing issues following the Rams 3-1 victory over West Brom last weekend that sealed their spot in the top six.

Waghorn, who scored the opener which was his 13th of the campaign, was a first half substitute after picking up an achilles problem while Holmes left the pitch with cramp shortly after the hour mark.

"We’ll leave it until the last moment (to make a decision)," Lampard told Derbyshire Live.

"Other than that, we are pretty much as we were.

"Duane was out for a few weeks with a thigh strain and it was a big ask from me to play him against West Brom, but I felt we needed his speed and qualities, and he showed them.

"But it was a big ask for him to play and so he has had to manage himself this week. We will have to see how he is in terms of the fact we have got two big games in a few days."

Club captain Richard Keogh is also carrying a slight groin injury but is expected to line-up against the Whites.

"The groin is the issue (with Richard), but he has been managing it throughout the week," Lampard added.

"We are at that stage now when you expect to have to manage a few injuries, but Richard is a strong boy and he will be desperate to play these games. I am very hopeful he will be alright."

Left-back Ashley Cole and midfielder Craig Bryson are both set to miss the fixture as they remain sidelined with long-term problems.