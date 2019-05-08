Derby County confirm sell-out crowd for Leeds United first leg...as 2,800 travel with Leeds

Derby County have confirmed a sell-out crowd for the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Leeds United.

All remaining tickets for Saturday’s tie at Pride Park went earlier today, guaranteeing the Rams a capacity attendance for the visit of Leeds.

United have been given an away allocation of 2,800 and are themselves close to announcing a sell-out for the return leg at Elland Road a week today.

Around 20,000 tickets were sold by Leeds during the first day of sales on Monday amid a scramble for seats as the club attempt to end their 15-year absence from the Premier League.

In a statement, Derby said: “Supporters without a ticket are advised not to visit Pride Park on the day of the game as they will be unable to gain entry to the stadium.”

Leeds and Derby have two of the four highest average attendances in the Championship and are meeting in the play-offs for the first time.