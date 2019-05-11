Leeds United ratings

Derby County 0 Leeds United 1 - Phil Hay's player ratings as Jamie Shackleton stars at Pride Park

Leeds United secured an important win over Derby County in the first leg of the Championship play-offs semi-final - but how did we rate the performance?

Our Phil Hay hands out the scores at Pride Park.

Woke up from the nightmare of Ipswich. His handling was good, his judgement was much better and Derby failed to stretch him. 7/10

1. Kiko Casilla

Always an outlet going forward and Lawrence got next to nothing out of him all game. Derbys front three were quiet. 8/10

2. Luke Ayling

Nice and calm on the ball, which helped Leeds to set and maintain a productive rhythm. There was no threat to Casilla. 8/10

3. Liam Cooper

Stepped in for Jansson and didnt miss a beat. One key early block from Nugent, who left the field in the second half having barely had a kick. 8/10

4. Gaetano Berardi

