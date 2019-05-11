Derby County 0 Leeds United 1 - Phil Hay's player ratings as Jamie Shackleton stars at Pride Park Leeds United secured an important win over Derby County in the first leg of the Championship play-offs semi-final - but how did we rate the performance? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores at Pride Park. 1. Kiko Casilla Woke up from the nightmare of Ipswich. His handling was good, his judgement was much better and Derby failed to stretch him. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling Always an outlet going forward and Lawrence got next to nothing out of him all game. Derbys front three were quiet. 8/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Liam Cooper Nice and calm on the ball, which helped Leeds to set and maintain a productive rhythm. There was no threat to Casilla. 8/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Gaetano Berardi Stepped in for Jansson and didnt miss a beat. One key early block from Nugent, who left the field in the second half having barely had a kick. 8/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4