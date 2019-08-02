Departed Leeds United forward was 'impatient' to make his mark on English football

FORWARD Oliver Sarkic admitted he was impatient to make his mark on English football after leaving Leeds United to join Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.

Former Anderlecht youngster but Grimsby-born Sarkic joined Leeds from Benfica in September 2017, initially on loan, and spent last season on loan with Spanish side Barakaldo CF.

The 22-year-old then impressed Burton boss Nigel Clough during a trial in the club’s 5-2 win against Chesterfield last weekend with Sarkic subsequently joining the League One Brewers on a contract until the end of the season.

Sarkic, who has netted three goals in seven games for Montenegro Under-21s, leaves the Whites without having made an appearance for the first team.

“I’m really impatient to make my mark on English football,” said Sarkic, speaking in an article for Burton Albion’s official website. “Injuries and other circumstances mean I have been quite unfortunate in the last year and a half but now I’m ready to show what I can do.

“I loved the game at Chesterfield. I hadn’t previously seen many League One games and I hadn’t expected us to play such good football so I was pleasantly surprised.

“It’s the type of football I like to play. I really enjoyed it and everything seemed to click into place.”

Burton boss Clough said: “We saw him in training on Friday and the game on Saturday and we thought he showed enough to feel that he can help us out this season.

“He has had a rough 18 months or so and he’s looking to rebuild his career a little bit. He has had offers from abroad, but he wants to stay in England, and he’s enjoyed his few days with us.

“He has certainly got ability and we saw straight away his link-up with Liam Boyce and there were some good things considering he hasn’t played for a few months.

“It’s going to take some time for him to get up to speed so that will be the priority for him as we go through August.”