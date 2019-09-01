Defender hails "best moment" of Swansea City career following Leeds United victory

Swansea City defender Connor Roberts says his sides victory over Leeds United is one of the "best moments" he's had since joining the club.

The 23-year-old full-back is an academy graduate at the Liberty stadium, and has become a permanent fixture in the first-team set-up in South Wales in recent seasons.

Head coach Steve Cooper saw his team bag a 1-0 victory at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon and keep their unbeaten start to the campaign going as Wayne Routledge in the 90th minute.

The goal sparked wild celebrations on the touchline and in the away end for the Swans as they leapfrogged United to the top of the Championship table.

“It was right up there with the best moments I’ve had in a Swansea shirt,” Roberts said.

“Personally, I didn’t think I played that well but it’s about the team as a whole and not just one person.

“Before the game, we were saying that a point would be brilliant – let alone a win – so to come away with that result is unbelievable.

“We have to keep building now. We’ve set the bar now and can’t take our feet off the gas; we have to keep going.”

The Wales international made an important block in the second half as Jack Harrison saw a chance charged down by the defender inside the visiting box.

United dominated much of the ninety minutes in LS11, but the Swans stood firm with Roberts admitting they knew in advance it would be a tough afternoon.

“We knew we would have to defend," he continued.

"We knew we would be put under pressure and that, at times, and we wouldn’t be able to play out from the back.

“It’s huge to come away from here with a clean sheet.

“We had to dig in and the first priority was not to concede. Then, we knew that all we needed was one chance and one goal.

“I think we had limited chances but, luckily, we put one away.

“There was a lot of confidence before the game and at half-time. We knew we had to just keep defending, breaking their play up and, hopefully, get that chance, which we did and it was a good finish from Wayne.”