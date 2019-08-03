David Prutton: Helder Costa could be real deal for Leeds United and perfect for Patrick Bamford

LEEDS UNITED should have every chance of repeating what they did last season or even bettering it through promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds were brilliant last season and if head coach Marcelo Bielsa manages to repeat the trick, then that would be fantastic.

Leeds have shown different ways of playing in pre-season through different systems but I’m sure the way that Bielsa wants his men to approach each game won’t change.

It is for Leeds’ opponents over 46 games to try to work out a way to stop them.

But more than that it is about how Leeds apply themselves and how they handle the pressure because they will know that it is on them.

Leeds have been made favourites to win the division and, of the three teams that have come down, you would probably say that Fulham are the most likely ones to challenge, although Cardiff City could be tough ones, too.

Then there are teams like Middlesbrough, West Brom and Stoke, who you expect to do well and also Derby with their new manager.

But I think Leeds deserve to at least be up there with the favourites because of what we saw from them last season. As we all know, it was a good season last time but it wasn’t a great one because they didn’t get promoted.

From an attacking point of view, Kemar Roofe is missing for the first few games - even if he does stay at the club - and so the pressure on Patrick Bamford is huge.

It was on him last season and that will now crank up a notch and so he has to got the hit the ground running.

But it’s something that he needs to come to the party with – the goals that Leeds are crying out for if Roofe is not available.

You are not expecting Pablo Hernandez to get 20-plus goals a season so the pressure is on and if Leeds do afford Patrick with patience then they will, hopefully, be rewarded with not only goals but good performances, too.

But any centre-forward that plays for Leeds will find pressure on him and all eyes will be firmly on him come Sunday.

Helder Costa is obviously Leeds’ big addition and I was impressed with him when he came into the league with Wolves.

He took to the Football League like a duck to water and Wolves managed to bring in players that could affect and change the game but could deal with the physical side of what the Championship is.

I think Leeds fans will be very excited to have him at the club and to see what he can do and to see how he can help other players with Patrick one of those who might benefit.

It’s about how he dovetails into the team and what he brings them as a collective unit and, again, he is another player who needs to hit he ground running because the expectation level is on him.

There are obviously also question marks over the defence following the exit of Pontus Jansson and it seems that as well as Ben White there is going to be a big role for Gaetano Berardi at centre-back.

He is a player that has flitted in and out at Leeds but overall the questions facing Leeds are what title-winning seasons are built on – scoring goals at one and keeping them out of the net at the other.

It all sounds fairly straightforward but maybe what Pontus brought to Leeds on the pitch from the point of view of being quite emotional, maybe taking that out of the equation means you will get a calmer defence.

You never know what the chemistry of all the different facets put together are going to create and Ben White is another young player that there has been a lot of talk about.

He is now taking a big step up with the privilege of playing for Leeds but the fans will give him time.

They will be patient if he makes a good first impression, is productive, energetic and enthusiastic and works hard for the team and is humble.

It all starts at Bristol City on Sunday and I think the start is very important but it won’t make or break their season if Leeds lose or win.

It will lay down a good marker for how they are going to approach the rest of the season and it will be good to see Bristol City in action.

As much as they are given the tag as plucky underdog, they are definitely a force to be reckoned with.

They have expectations on their shoulders, too.