Daniel Chapman: Leeds United’s unerring ability to beat themselves seems never ending

Things we hoped would end at Elland Road on Saturday carried on.

Patrick Bamford didn’t stop missing chances. Mateusz Klich didn’t stop us missing penalties. Our poor home form didn’t end, or our habit of giving Derby County joy they don’t deserve.

We hoped it would stop, but Leeds United’s ability to beat themselves feels never ending.

The wrong things were ending. Summer, mainly. After the game, on The Holbeck WMC’s welcoming grass verges, facing the blue skies over LS11 was one way of facing up to the Peacocks’ absurd 1-1 draw against Derby County.

But the end was inevitable there, too. It’s September. The sun would soon dip behind the funfair on the moor, and that too will pack up one day and leave. Glasses had to empty, company had to drift away. You could feel autumn in the air, when the main hope for brightness is the Burley Banksy being allowed to decorate the streets in peace.

Coping also meant ignoring updates from Manchester City’s game, where they were scoring five goals from six shots in 20 minutes. And Leeds? Hmm. Football shouldn’t be as inevitable as the seasons; give 22 humans a round ball and results should be impossible to predict.

Perhaps City were always going to beat Watford, but never 8-0.

Marcelo Bielsa said again on Saturday that the opportunity for a team as outplayed as Derby – Watford had a higher expected goals rating – to have one shot and score is the “reason football is so attractive.”

But that equaliser was the one thing we all knew was going to happen, and its grinding predictability was about as attractive as breakfast with Richard Keogh. The game should have stopped the moment Klich rolled his penalty wide.

For the sake of the fans’ welfare, the referee should have taken the teams off, announced the result as a draw, and protected us from the purgatory of the last 20 minutes.

Go get a drink, everyone, and don’t put yourselves through this. The closing stages were painful. Bielsa made a rueful joke about the footballing gods putting him in his place, as everything he thought his substitutions were fixing, proved United’s undoing.

It reminded me of Billy Bremner’s description of the 1965 FA Cup final against Liverpool as a nightmare in which he was being chased but could never get away; all he wanted was to wake up with a draw and start again in a replay.

Bremner equalised after Liverpool took the lead in extra-time, but that only prolonged the inevitable. Or Bremner again after another FA Cup final in 1970.

Leeds were a goal up and Eddie Gray was tormenting Chelsea’s full-back David Webb, but a mistake by Gary Sprake put Leeds on a new course to a replay, when even Mick Jones’ brilliant opening goal couldn’t save Leeds.

“I thought we were going to win right up to when Chelsea equalised,” Bremner said later. “As soon as they scored, I knew we weren’t.” In extra-time, David Webb scored the winner, having a very Frank Lampard kind of last laugh.

That prior knowledge of the inevitable comes from somewhere deep within the basic rules of the game, and Leeds have an unenviable knack for tapping into it, perhaps through the well beneath the pitch at Elland Road, that I’m convinced is a portal to darknesses and ill-fates we can hardly imagine, but can all feel creeping into our bones on match days.

United’s fate against Derby was felt long before full-time in all four corners of Elland Road, the same corners where Don Revie sent Gypsy Rose Lee to do her inimitable thing in the 1970s and ward the bad luck off.

Wherever it comes from, it’s a fact of our existence, and Bielsa, far from breaking its hold over LS11, seems to be reinforcing it.

Identical teams, identical tactics, identical games, like someone watching his newly-built house consumed by fire and rebuilding it, week after week, with the same combustible materials, by the same untrustworthy builders, on the same plot in the same poisoned cemetery.

At the end of last season Bielsa linked United’s prospects to his own fateful history of losing cup finals and title deciders, as if preparing us for the inevitable.

He’s a paradox, and now Leeds are too: a brilliant team, top of the league, that can’t win, and can’t make its fans happy. And you can’t predict United’s season from here. You can only hope it is not as inevitable as autumn, or as Leeds United.

Daniel Chapman has co-edited Leeds United fanzine and podcast The Square Ball since 2011, taking it through this season’s 30th anniversary, and seven nominations for the Football Supporters’ Federation Fanzine of the Year award, winning twice. He’s the author of a new history book about the club, ‘100 Years of Leeds United, 1919-2019’, and is on Twitter as MoscowhiteTSB.