Dan James undergoing for Manchester United medical, four months on from collapse of Leeds United deal

Daniel James is undergoing a medical at Manchester United this morning, four months after the winger slipped through Leeds United’s fingers on deadline day.

James has taken a temporary leave of absence from Wales’ international squad to begin finalising a £15m move to Leeds’ arch rivals.

The Swansea City player was all but signed on loan by Leeds in January after the clubs struck an agreement for James to join them with a view to a £9m permanent switch if United were promoted to the Premier League.

A late disagreement over the payment of a loan fee and the sudden refusal of former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins to sign off the transfer led to its collapse as the 11pm deadline passed on January 31.

James was sat at Elland Road having passed a medical and completed work with United’s media department.

The talented 21-year-old was the only outfield player targeted by Leeds in the January window, at a time when the club were top of the Championship.

United dropped into the play-offs in the final weeks of the season and lost in the semi-finals to Derby County.

Leeds intended to renew their interest in James had they secured promotion but their failure to go up priced them out of another bid.