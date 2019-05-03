Costa Coffee, a 'granny flat' and walking to work: Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's life in Wetherby

A Leeds United fan has provided a fascinating insight into Marcelo Bielsa's humble life in Wetherby.

The Argentine chose to rent an apartment in the peaceful market town due to its proximity to the club's training ground at nearby Thorp Arch.

Since moving in, he's been seen in Costa Coffee, shopping with a Sainsbury's Bag for Life, buying bread rolls in Coopland's and dining in Italian restaurant Sant Angelo's - usually wearing club-branded sportswear.

A supporter named Buzz1978, who also lives in Wetherby, has posted about Bielsa's modest habits after several encounters with him in the local area.

The 40-year-old fan's post has been liked over 2,500 times on Twitter.

He describes how Bielsa is regularly seen walking the two miles to work dressed in a Leeds United tracksuit and carrying a backpack - 'no airs and graces, no pimped-up limos, just a man of the people trying to blend in.'

The manager and his staff tend to congregate in coffee shops after training to discuss tactics and study paperwork - breaking off to pose for photos with fans.

On one occasion, Buzz1978 spotted a group of 'dishevelled-looking' men who nearly stepped out in front of his car - only to realise it was Bielsa and several other coaches, who were happy to stop to allow him to have a photo taken with them.

After showing off the photo to a friend, the man then pointed out Bielsa's home across the street - a 'nondescript, basic, first-floor granny flat'.

Bielsa did enjoy some luxury when he first moved to England - he was put up in the Rudding Park Hotel near Harrogate for several months before moving to Wetherby. Staff said he was regularly the first guest down to breakfast in the mornings.