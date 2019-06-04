Conflicting messages over QSI's intentions - but stability has made Leeds United marketable again

Leeds United have long been touted as the last goldmine in English football, the one club with reach and potential far above their current punching power. Yet owners with the wealth to realise it were difficult to find and drawn elsewhere, impervious to the club’s aesthetic appeal.

The last time money from the Gulf came to Elland Road, carried by Gulf Finance House, the shambles which ensued was so severe that the Bahraini bank began refusing to pay the wage bill. Qatar Sports Investments, the financial muscle behind Paris Saint-Germain, is on a different plain entirely and the link to QSI alone says something about Leeds’ enhanced state.

United think of themselves as a saleable asset, even though Andrea Radrizzani maintains that he has no intention of selling off a majority stake this summer. Leeds lose money like almost every other club in the Championship but a turnover of more than £40m is the highest in the division and their average attendance was second to Aston Villa this season. In previous years, those who knew the club talked of skeletons in the closet – unresolved legal cases, costly liabilities, unstructured debts – worrying would-be investors. They have more to market themselves with now, not least the presence of Marcelo Bielsa.

Radrizzani told Bielsa when the Argentinian agreed to extend his contract last week that he was committed to remaining as chairman for another year and Bielsa flew back to South America for a short holiday with some assurance about who, ultimately, would be in charge for his second season as head coach. But reports of imminent investment from QSI persist and there has been no attempt by Leeds to deny that Radrizzani would be willing to relinquish a minority share, for the second time in a little over 12 months.

Sources at Elland Road are still playing down the possibility of a deal with QSI, a fund led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a long-standing friend of Radrizzani’s, and last night denied claims from France that an agreement over the sale of a 10 per cent stake was already in place but United have had several approaches about potential investment, including one recently which claimed to be backed by Saudi Arabian cash. What the club and others know about QSI is that its money is real and available in huge quantities, as shown by the inordinate expenditure at PSG. Like the San Francisco 49ers, who acquired just over 10 per cent of Leeds for £11m a year ago, proof of funds would barely be necessary.

Qatari money is not without issues or politics and last month Al-Khelaifi, PSG’s chairman, was charged by authorities in France over allegations of corruption related to the bidding process for the 2017 and 2019 athletics world championships. Qatar itself has faced constant scrutiny over its success in winning the right to host the football World Cup in 2022 and the death toll amongst workers involved in the construction of venues for that tournament. QSI is state-controlled and backed by state funding, leaving no great distinction between the two.

An investment deal with Radrizzani would open the door to some of that cash, albeit within the constraints of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules which were designed to prevent owners or shareholders burning unlimited amounts of money on players. It might also open the door to young players at PSG or more experienced footballers who PSG were happy to move on. Jese, a Spanish midfielder who has been on PSG’s books since 2016 and spent time on loan at Stoke City two seasons ago, was considered by Leeds as a possible January loan signing before taking a temporary move to Real Betis. United are not planning an extravagant transfer window this summer but their accounts and their spending power were aided this time last year by the 49ers ploughing in £11m.

A similar injection from another source would aid in the season ahead, although the 49ers intend to stay on board and any restructure of Leeds would be required to satisfy them. QSI is making no secret of its plan to acquire an interest in English football but might yet be drawn into buying another club outright. Leeds, in any case, insist a second investment deal is not yet near the point of completion, despite apparent interest and the knowledge that there is money out there if Radrizzani chooses to take it. Some overdue stability has created that attraction.