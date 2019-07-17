Concussed Stuart Dallas doubtful for second Leeds United friendly in Australia

STUART DALLAS is a doubt for Leeds United's second pre-season friendly in Australia after suffering a facial injury and concussion in Wednesday's 4-0 loss against Manchester United in Perth.

Northern Ireland international Dallas was caught by Anthony Martial's arm during the second half of the 4-0 defeat with Dallas left with blood pouring down his face from a cut above his eye.

After receiving treatment on the sidelines, the 28-year-old was eventually substituted for youngster Bryce Hosannah - and Whites assistant Diego Flores confirmed that Dallas was concussed making him a big doubt for Saturday's clash against Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.