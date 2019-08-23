Comfort and confidence bringing out the best in Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison

WINGER JACK HARRISON fully accepts that social media is part and parcel of modern day football.

There were, however, times that the Manchester City loanee purposely decided to give such social media platforms a miss.

“I think coming off the back end of last season, I knew I wasn’t performing at my best,” says the winger.

“But I was steadily growing towards the end of the season and it was something that I wanted to continue going into this year.”

Come the return to pre-season training, Harrison had returned a different breed.

Four games into the new campaign, the 22-year-old has been left beaming by positive comments about his start to his second loan season at Leeds.

The winger knows it is not always such plain sailing; just ask Tammy Abraham, ask Paul Pogba.

At times last season, Harrison was there too.

But the level headed winger has vowed to take the rough with the smooth as the second season Whites loanee aims to further continue his progression and help Leeds United back to the promised land.

At the end of a week in which social media has been the talk of football more than ever after the stick handed out to Abraham and Pogba for their penalty misses, Harrison opened up on

the subject by saying: “I think it has both its advantages and its disadvantages.

“I think there is no doubt about it, it has a massive impact these days and you look at all the different platforms and the impact that it has.

“It can be really for fans to reach out and say whatever they want on social media but it might be different if they see them in person.

“It’s tough with everything that is going on.

“I know with incidences like Tammy and Pogba and stuff it can be really difficult for players and I know even sometimes there were times last year where I would see some stuff on social media but as a player it’s part of the game.

“It’s tough in a way not to get too caught up in that.

“I don’t want to say bad things about fans or anything like that, I think the fans have been brilliant here and they are always going to support the club no matter what.

“It’s just part of it in this day and age I guess, dealing with the social media.”

Asked if there were times when he would ever just simply switch off from it all, Harrison admitted: “I have done that at times last year.

“I found just getting away from it completely and not getting too caught up in that can be helpful at times.

“That’s one way with dealing with it as well.”

The other way, for hard-working Harrison, was for the winger to simply get his head down and strive for improvement.

After a summer’s hard graft, the midfielder returned to Leeds for pre-season training in fine fettle appearing quicker, stronger and with more of an end product the during his first season on loan at with the Whites from the Citizens.

Despite the presence of fierce competition for spots out wide with the likes of Helder Costa and Jack Clarke present, Harrison has started all four league games so far this season with the 22-year-old now approaching a visit back to the city he was born - Stoke - as Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites travel to the Potters for their fifth test of the new Championship campaign.

Harrison has been delighted lately to have received glowing reviews.

“It’s always great when you hear and see people saying nice things about you and especially the fans here,” said Harrison.

“They have been so supportive of me this year and I have been so grateful for that as well. It definitely doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I think a lot of the stuff I do I don’t like to put out there and say I am doing this or show everybody what I am doing, I just like to keep my head down and keep working and the fact that the fans have seen that in my play and not just on social media or anything like that is nice to get that support from them.”

Assessing his progress four games into the new season and the competition for places within the Whites squad, Harrison reasoned: “I think we have got a lot of talent on our team, a lot of young players that are eager to play and it’s important to have that competition in the squad and just to never really get complacent because you always know that someone is behind you that is ready to play and ready to impact the game.

“It’s good to have that within the team and just to push each other, not in a malicious way but to support each other as team mates and I think we have that in this team.

“I worked a lot in the off season to try and improve my game and make sure I was prepared for this year and I think it’s been good so far.

“There’s still a lot I can improve on and I am always looking for ways I can better myself and better the team as well.

“I think a lot of it has to do with confidence and comfortability.

“I think coming into an environment where you have been before and you know what to expect, that has been huge for me this year.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily been like a huge improvement in my skills, they have always been there.

“I think I have just been in a position where I am more comfortable to perform then and show what I have got really.

“The work I did in the summer has definitely helped me but I think the skills that I have had have always been there, it’s just I am feeling more settled.”