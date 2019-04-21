Chris Wilder on Sheffield United's belief that Leeds United have media backing in promotion race

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says plaudits "come at the end of the season" following what he believes to be backing from the media for Leeds United in the promotion race.

The Blades sit second on goal difference alone five points behind league leaders Norwich City with just three games of the Championship campaign to go.

Sheffield United defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Bramall Lane on Good Friday before the now third-placed Whites fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat to 10-man Wigan Athletic.

The results saw the two sides switch places again as the race for the Premier League hots up with just nine points to play for.

Wilder's side make the trip to Hull City on Easter Monday afternoon while Leeds face Brentford at Griffin Park in the evening kick-off in what could be a decisive day.

Asked if there was a "groundswell of opinion" in favour of Marcelo Bielsa's men following a series of articles in the national press, Wilder told The Star: "One hundred per cent, of course there is.

"You can't do anything about that.

"This season isn't finished yet, though. When it is, that's the time to hand out plaudits. Or when it's mathematically done.

"But it isn't, is it. It isn't done with three games to go."

The 51-year-old continued: "I'm not a great loser but I'm an honest guy.

"I'll be the first one the phone to someone if they do it (get promoted).

"Plaudits for me come at the end of the season and there's still a bit of football to be played."