Have your say

ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction from The Valley as Leeds United take on Championship hosts Charlton.

Leeds started the day second and one point behind leaders Nottingham Forest who went top with Friday night's 3-2 win at Stoke City but the Whites have a game in hand.

United are also looking to make it six-straight away wins in all competitions.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates,