Charlton Athletic lowdown - Leeds United's poor record, Addicks form under Lee Bowyer and a major injury blow

Leeds United travel to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but what do you need to know about the Addicks ahead of the showdown at The Valley?

Charlton team news - Taylor missing, Pearce to return

Top goalscorer and star striker Lyle Taylor - who has bagged five goals in six outings this season - is still sidelined as is playmaker Beram Kayal.

Former United defender and Addicks captain Jason Pearce is expected to come back into the line-up, but the fixture will come too soon for Adam Matthews.

Bowyer gave an injury update ahead of the clash: "Jason Pearce was available last week but we had to be careful with him because he hardly trained last week but, he’s trained fully this week. so yeah he’s up for selection, properly. Again, we have to be careful because we’ve got Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday.

"Some players can’t do that Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday and that’s something I’ve got to be mindful of.

"Lyle Taylor is no closer, he’s still in a brace. He’s maybe going to be in that for another couple of weeks and then we’ll have more of an idea. But until then, Lyle will just keep hobbling around.

"Beram Kayal is going to be out for a couple of weeks, he had to go for a scan, and he’s got something wrong with his groin, so he’s had to have an injection in there. It’s going to be a couple of weeks before he’s back training.

"Everyone else is fit, some of the lads, In the week, got 90 minutes against Ipswich [U23s], Chuks [Aneke] got 75 in him. Adam Matthews is coming along nicely, he created two goals on Monday.

"He’s getting fitter and stronger, which is good because we’ve only got Chris Solly there and he’s going to need some help. So he’ll be available for next week."

Charlton's Championship form

Charlton are winless in their last two outings in league action, but the hosts have started the season in good form.

The Addicks sit eighth in the standings but have won four, drawn two and lost two in their opening eight games.

Lyle Taylor's injury has had a major impact, but Lee Bowyer has guided the League One play-off winners to a positive start regardless and will be looking to get back on track against the Whites.

What Lee Bowyer has said...

"It’s a massive challenge. For me they’re the best team in the league. They should have gone up last season but fell just short.

"I watched Leeds the season before he took over and what he’s done is unbelievable. There’s not much difference to the squad that he took over and the squad that he’s got now.

"So, I have the utmost respect for him and all his staff and what they’ve done there."

What Marcelo Bielsa has said...

“Charlton are a team who have started well in the Championship, but every team has ups and downs and anybody can win or lose against everyone.

“I’m not surprised with Charlton’s start, what makes the Championship special, is the distance between teams, before every match you can think one team will win, but after the match, it sometimes happens and sometimes doesn’t happen."

What to look out for...

Leeds have won just one of their last 11 meetings with Charlton. (W1 D5 L5)

Leeds are the only team in the top four tiers of English football yet to concede a league goal before half-time this season

Leeds have won all four of their away league games this season.