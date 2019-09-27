Charlton Athletic hit by crushing blow but Leeds United face style and substance at The Valley

CHARLTON ATHLETIC have continued with a successful mix of style but also substance in the Championship but now ruing the absence of hotshot striker Lyle Taylor.

Lee Bowyer's side sit eighth in the division having been promoted by winning the League One play-offs last season and South London Press sports editor Richard Cawley says the same brand of impressive, passing football has been maintained in the higher tier.

However, the Addicks writer admits there is no escaping the significance of the recent injury suffered to 29-year-old striker Taylor who scored five goals in Charlton's first six games before suffering ligament damage while on international duty for Montserrat.

Casting a view on what Leeds can expect come Saturday's clash at The Valley, Cawley told the YEP: "Lee Bowyer likes to play with a midfield diamond and two strikers up top, and the results he has had since being in charge have certainly made it a success.

"Bowyer demands hard graft, but that doesn’t mean his side isn’t pleasing on the eye.

"They were one of the footballing sides in League One last season and never wavered from their determination to get the ball down and play.

"You wondered if that would be tougher to do at a higher level and against technically better opposition but the results and performances were coming up until the crushing blow of losing Lyle Taylor.

"Since then it has been no goals and no points for Charlton. Taylor has been their star man since coming from AFC Wimbledon, providing goals and assists by the bucketload, but could be out until November.

"If you’re looking for others to catch the eye, Jonny Williams has flourished with the TLC given him by the club staff and has added more end product to his game this season.

"Loanees Josh Cullen and Conor Gallagher have also impressed in midfield.

"Kayal is missing with a groin injury and the midfielder, signed on loan from Brighton at the end of the transfer window, has struggled to be available.

"Lewis Page, whose career in SE7 has been ravaged by a succession of injuries, has yet to feature this season."

Charlton's season began with four victories and two draws but the loss of Taylor has been followed by successive defeats via a 1-0 loss at home to Birmingham City and a 2-0 setback at Wigan Athletic.

The Addicks still approach this weekend's games sat eighth and only three points behind Leeds but as big as 175-1 to win the division with United odds-on.

Cawley said: "In terms of a promotion push, it simply isn’t realistic.

"Owner Roland Duchatelet wants to sell the club but hopes of a takeover have just gone on and on and on without signs of fruition.

"With that in mind he has kept expenditure in terms of wages at League One level - Charlton will definitely have the lowest budget in the division by quite some way.

"With more backing, Bowyer - so impressive since replacing Karl Robinson - could have built something grander this season.

"Instead, staying up will be a huge success. And the Addicks could defy the odds to do that."