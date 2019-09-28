Charlton 1 Leeds United 0 - Whites fall to Addicks defeat in the capital

Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon in the Championship following a first half Macauley Bonne goal.

Marcelo Bielsa made one change for the trip to the capital as Helder Costa replace the injured Pablo Hernandez.

Jamie Shackleton retained his place despite the return of Adam Forshaw who returned to the bench after a hip injury in recent weeks.

United started the game on the front foot as Patrick Bamford flashed a ball across goal that agonisingly evade Jamie Shackleton inside the six-yard box.

Dillion Phillips was then forced into action as Ben White tested his reflexes from a corner as did Liam Cooper.

Jonathan Leko cleared a Gjanni Alioski shot off the line before disaster struck for the visitors as the Addicks won their first corner of the afternoon just after the half hour mark.

Josh Cullen swung in a cross which found the head of defender Tom Lockyer before Bonne was in the right place to prod home past Kiko Casilla.

Leeds mustered a response before the break but failed to level as the two sides headed into the break.

Bielsa opted to make a double substitution at the interval as Forshaw and Eddie Nketiah stepped off the bench with United changing to a three at the back.

It was Charlton, though, who started the brighter of the two as they were buoyed by their advantage.

Darren Pratley almost turned a low ball into his own net from Costa as Leeds attempted to even the scores but United were offering little in front of goal.

Bamford then tangled with Conor Gallagher with the home crowd baying for a red card.

Referee John Brooks opted for a yellow as the two teams clashed with Lockyer also seeing his name taken in the book.

It was to be Bamford's final action of the day as Tyler Roberts made his first appearance of the season.

Nketiah saw a glancing header flash wide as did Ben White as Leeds pressed on in search of a point.

The former, though, went closest to finding the back of the net as his tame volley fell inches past the post with the Charlton defence frozen.

Substitute Forshaw saw an effort blocked away following a scramble inside the box deep into added time but it was as close as Leeds would come with Bielsa seeing his side fall to just their second defeat of the campaign.

Charlton Athletic: Phillips, Solly, Lockyer, Sarr, Purrington, Pratley, Cullen, Gallagher (Pearce 86'), Williams (Aneke 54'), Leko, Bonne (Field 82'). Subs: Amos, Oshilaja, Aneke, Oztumer, Forster-Caskey.

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas, Alioski (Nketiah 45'), White, Cooper, Phillips, Shackleton (Forshaw 45'), Klich, Costa, Harrison, Bamford (Roberts 68'). Subs: Miazek, Berardi, Douglas, Clarke.

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 21808