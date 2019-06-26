Jack Clarke

Championship transfer RECAP: Leeds eye Australian midfielder | Sheffield Wednesday near free agent deal | Derby consider QPR man as Lampard replacement plus more updates

Transfer talk continues to dominate the Championship headlines as clubs begin to regroup for pre-season.

Stay up-to-date with all the latest rumours and other news from around the second tier here:

West Brom have joined the race to sign former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa, however is not keen on playing Championship football. (Sabah)

1. Harris nearing Owls switch

Stephen Ward is training with Championship side Stoke City after his release by Burnley. (Lancashire Telegraph)

2. Ward training with Stoke

3. West Brom eye shock Kagawa transfer

Reading are interested in signing Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno on loan from Porto. Nantes are also keen. (Futebol365)

4. Reading join Portuguese star race

