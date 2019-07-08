Championship transfer LIVE: Rangers 'open talks' with Leeds star | Liverpool win race for Fulham wonderkid | Nottingham Forest scout free agent | Burnley near double deal

Have your say

With as little as five weeks remaining in the Championship transfer window - the rumour mill is beginning to spin faster.



Reading are close to signing Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia on loan. (Reports via Reading Chronicle)

Nottingham Forest are said to have scouted free agent Jeremie Bela after he was released Spanish second division sideAlbacete. (Get French Football News)

Liverpool have beaten the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and RB Leipzig to the signature of Fulham midfielder Harvey Elliott. (Daily Telegraph)

Celtic are closing in on the double swoop of Huddersfield's Tommy Smith and Brentford's Romaine Sawyers for over 5m. (Daily Express)

Burnley are set to sign Stoke City left-back Erik Pieters and West Bromwich Albion striker James Rodriguez. (Daily Mail)