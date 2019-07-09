Championship transfer LIVE: Leeds star 'turns down' new deal | Nottingham Forest eye Ligue 1 duo | Derby ace wanted by German giants | Updates on West Brom and Brentford As little as five weeks remaining in the Championship transfer window. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the second-tier. 1. West Brom nearing 10m exit Burnley are on the brink of re-signing Jay Rodriguez from West Bromwich Albion after activating his 10m release clause. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Blades stepping up Maupay chase Sheffield United have made enquiries of over a 16.5million for Brentford forward striker Neal Maupay. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Forest tracking Ligue 1 duo Nottingham Forest are tracking Bordeaux's Younousse Sankhare and Nice's Remi Walter. (France Football) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Rams winger wanted by German club Derby County's Florian Jozefzoon has emerged as a target for Schalke with David Wagner a fan of the winger. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2