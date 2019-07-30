Championship rumours: Leeds United told to 'pay over £22m' for Italy striker, Aston Villa prepare 'massive' deal for Leeds' Kalvin Phillips, Brentford chase Ecuadorian winger There's just a matter of days until the new seasons begins, and Championship sides are working hard to secure fresh signings for the upcoming campaign. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Blades home in on Swansea goal machine Sheffield United look closer to landing Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie, with the club understood to be consider a bid that could rise to around 20m. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Luton suffer setback in striker pursuit Luton Town striker Isaac Vassell has seen his move to Birmingham City delayed, with the Blues eager to secure a replacement before they sell. (The 72) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Bees edge closer to landing Ecuadorian ace Brentford are understood to be close to signing Ecuadorian winger Joel Valencia, who scored six goals for Polish side Piast Gliwice last season. (West London Sport) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Baggies press on with move for Basel sensation West Bromwich Albion could be set to continue with their pursuit for Basel striker Albian Ajeti, despite hitting a stumbling block over his wage demands. (Express & Star) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3