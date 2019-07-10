Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United tipped to land Champions League-winning defender, Pontus Jansson exit reason 'revealed', Liverpool seal Fulham wonderkid deal

A flurry of fresh transfer deals have been concluded in the last couple of days, and the activity is set to escalate rapidly in the coming weeks.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Derby County are looking to hijack Huddersfield Town's loan move for Everton's Kieran Dowell, and bring the youngster to Pride Park instead. (Daily Mail)

1. Rams ready raid for Toffees youngster

Derby County are looking to hijack Huddersfield Town's loan move for Everton's Kieran Dowell, and bring the youngster to Pride Park instead. (Daily Mail)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Swansea City have insisted that reports claiming they have received a 10m bid for striker Oliver McBurnie from Sheffield United are inaccurate. (Wales Online)

2. Swans deny McBurnie bid reports

Swansea City have insisted that reports claiming they have received a 10m bid for striker Oliver McBurnie from Sheffield United are inaccurate. (Wales Online)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore has not travelled with the club for their pre-season tour, amid rumours of a Bristol City switch. (The 72)

3. Robins home in on Barnsley marksman

Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore has not travelled with the club for their pre-season tour, amid rumours of a Bristol City switch. (The 72)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Liverpool are believed to have agreed a fee for Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott, who made his Premier League debut at the age of just 16 last season. (Mirror)

4. Reds in pole position to land wonderkid

Liverpool are believed to have agreed a fee for Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott, who made his Premier League debut at the age of just 16 last season. (Mirror)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3