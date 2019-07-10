Championship rumours: Leeds United tipped to land Champions League-winning defender, Pontus Jansson exit reason 'revealed', Liverpool seal Fulham wonderkid deal A flurry of fresh transfer deals have been concluded in the last couple of days, and the activity is set to escalate rapidly in the coming weeks. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Rams ready raid for Toffees youngster Derby County are looking to hijack Huddersfield Town's loan move for Everton's Kieran Dowell, and bring the youngster to Pride Park instead. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Swans deny McBurnie bid reports Swansea City have insisted that reports claiming they have received a 10m bid for striker Oliver McBurnie from Sheffield United are inaccurate. (Wales Online) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Robins home in on Barnsley marksman Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore has not travelled with the club for their pre-season tour, amid rumours of a Bristol City switch. (The 72) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Reds in pole position to land wonderkid Liverpool are believed to have agreed a fee for Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott, who made his Premier League debut at the age of just 16 last season. (Mirror) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3