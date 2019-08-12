Championship rumours: Leeds United target set for Belgian switch, Celtic eye £7m left-back replacement, Stoke City stopper could still leave It was another enthralling weekend in the English second tier, with Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic both maintaining their 100% records with two wins from two. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Robins defender set for League One switch Bristol City striker Matty Taylor looks set for a return to his boyhood club Oxford United, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Ashton Gate. (Bristol Post) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Celtic hunt Tierney replacement Celtic are believed to be chasing Brentford's 7m-rated left-back Rico Henry, as they look to secure a replacement for Kieran Tierney. (Scottish Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Addicks poised to confirm striker deal Charlton Athletic still hope to sign Brighton striker Tomer Hemed, with the club waiting for the deal to be ratified by the EFL after submitting the paperwork before last week's deadline. (The 72) Getty Buy a Photo 4. European sides eye England stopper Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland could yet leave the club this summer, with a host of European sides believed to be monitoring the 32m-rated 'keeper's situation. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2