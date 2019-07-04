Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United target 'new Ryan Sessegnon', Whites eye Croatian sensation, duo jostle for Bristol City ace

Clubs are upping their summer transfer activity thick and fast, with a number of sides spending big to strengthen their squads.

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship…

Middlesbrough are apparently looking to land Genk goal-machine Mbwana Samatta, who scored 32 goals for his side last season. (Goal)

1. Boro eye Tanzania captain

Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are both believed to be keen on Bristol City striker Tamara Diedhiou, but will need to shell out 10m to secure his services (Bristol Live)

2. Duo jostle for Bristol ace

Sheffield Wednesday are understood not to be interested in capturing ex-Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole, despite him being available on a free transfer. (Sheffield Star)

3. Sheffield Wednesday not keen on tough-tackler

Stoke City are likely to request a fee of just 1 million for forward Bojan, as they look to get the former Barcelona man off their books this summer. (Sport)

4. Potters look to offload flop forward

