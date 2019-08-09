Championship rumours: Leeds United suffer fresh injury setback, Sheffield Wednesday target set to join Fulham in January, ex-England U21 ace to leave Stoke City
The summer transfer window closed at 5pm yesterday, but there are a handful of Championship sides who still have deals to announce that were concluded in the nick of time.
Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...
1. Fulham set to land Owls key target in next window
Chelsea defender Michael Hector is set to join Fulham in January, after a move to the Cottagers was said to have collapsed at the last minute on deadline day. (PA)
2. Wigan ready to confirm last-minute deal
Wigan Athletic are waiting for confirmation from the EFL to announce the signing of Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew, after launching a last-minute loan deal before the deadline. (Wigan Today)
3. Leeds firm favourites to win Championship
Following a busy deadline day in the Championship, Leeds United are the 3/1 favourites to win the division, with Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City among the other front-runners. (Sky Bet)
4. Stoke City flop set for exit
Ex-England U21 sensation Saido Berahino is set to sign for Belgian side Zulte Waregem, with Stoke City willing to pay the player 2.5m to secure his exit. (Daily Mail)
