Championship rumours: Leeds United star duo targeted in shock swoop by Premier League side, bookies back Whites to land ex-Chelsea man, Celtic eye Middlesbrough ace

Have your say

The transfer deals and coming thick and fast this summer, as club's look to bolster their squads with quality reinforcements for the upcoming campaign.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Recently promoted Aston Villa are looking to sign Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge, but could lose out to Serie A side Bologna. (Daily Express)

Hull City and Nottingham Forest are both after Botosani winger Hervin Ongenda, who came through the youth system at PSG. (Sport Witness)

Preston North End are hoping to re-sign Manchester City's Brandon Barker on loan, as they look to replace Callum Robinson. (Football League World)

Bristol City are closing in on a loan move for Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah, with Unai Emery keen for the 20-year-old to play first team football. (Metro)

Leeds are now the bookies' favourites to sign ex-England defender Gary Cahill, but still face competition from Aston Villa. (Birmingham Live)

West Bromwich Albion and Hull City are both keen on bringing in Liverpool defender George Johnston on loan, as he aims to secure first team football. (Mirror)

Sheffield United are moving closer to signing Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn, who has just one year left on his current contract. (Sheffield Star)

Wigan Athletic are said to be on the brink of landing Everton and USA defender Antonee Robinson on a permanent deal, after reportedly agreeing a fee with the Toffees. (Liverpool Echo)

Leeds United duo Kemar Roofe and Mateusz Klich are both being targeted by Premier League side Burnley, as they look to improve their side. (HITC)