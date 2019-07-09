Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips talks 'hit stumbling block', Qatari takeover latest, West Brom striker set for £10m exit

A flurry of fresh transfer deals went through last week, and the activity is set to escalate rapidly in the coming weeks.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

1. Rams ready raid for ex-Liverpool ace

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu is rumoured to be lining up a move for former Liverpool star Martin Skrtel, who now plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce. (HITC)
2. Forest prepared double swoop for Ligue 1 duo

Nottingham Forest are said to be chasing former France U21 internationals Younousse Sankhare and Remi Walter, as they look to push for promotion next season. (Football France)
3. England ace set to rejoin boyhood club

Burnley are on the brink of re-signing Jay Rodriguez from West Bromwich Albion, for a spread out fee of 10 million. (BBC Football)
4. Spurs play the long game in Sessegnon pursuit

Spurs are understood to be taking their time over the signing of Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, and will sell some players before investing. (Sky Sports)
