Championship rumours: Leeds United receive boost in Kalvin Phillips saga, Middlesbrough suffer injury blow, Spanish side chase Swansea City striker Championship rumours Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Another day, another batch of rumours fresh off the press. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... Middlesbrough's Rudy Gestede is set to miss his chance to return to Blackburn Rovers - where he scored 35 goals in 73 games - this weekend, after suffering a hamstring injury. (Hartlepool Mail) Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has insisted that the club have had no bids for midfielder Badou Ndiaye, despite a host of clubs being linked with the Senegalese sensation. (Stoke Sentinel) Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sean Goss is said to be close to leaving the club, with Shrewsbury Town his most likely destination. (West London Sport) Spanish side Real Vallecano are believed to be keen on a temporary move for Swansea City forward Borja Baston, who has spent the last two season on loan in his home country. (Football League World) Leeds United are said to be 'close' to finally tying down star midfielder Kalvin Phillips to a new contract, after a summer of speculation linking the 23-year-old with a move away. (The Athletic) West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has insisted Charlie Austin won't be rushed into to regular action, despite the striker scoring eight minutes into his debut against Millwall. (Express & Star) Sol Campbell has emerged as a surprise second favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job, after leaving Macclesfield Town by mutual consent. (Sky Bet) YEP Jury: Leeds United should have way too much for the erratic Wigan Athletic