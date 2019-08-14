Championship rumours: Leeds United rebuff fresh bids for star player, Reading wonderkid speaks out on failed move, Blackburn Rovers set to loan starlets Championship rumours Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say While the transfer window is now closed for Championship sides, it's still open for lower tier clubs, and some further movement between the divisions is expected in the coming days. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... Celtic are still keen on a move for Derby County defender Max Lowe, as their quest to replace star left-back Kieran Tierney continues. (Daily Record) Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy, as the cash-strapped side look to bolster their ranks. (HITC) Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he will be offering a number of the club's exciting young talents out on loan, as they look to build their first team experience. (Lancashire Telegraph) Sheffield Wednesday's chances of landing Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna look to have improved, with his manager claiming it's 'only a matter of time' until the Scotland ace moves on. (Sheffield Star) Leeds United are said to have turned down a number of offers from European sides for their talisman Pablo Hernandez, as interest increases in the veteran midfielder increases. (The Athletic) Reading starlet Danny Loader has told fans he's fully focused on the Royals this season, despite seeing a summer move to Wolves fall through at the last minute. (Birmingham Mail) Salford City v Leeds United - What time is kick-off, who is the referee, how to watch and latest team news Leeds-born Salford City striker looking to upset the odds during "tasty" Leeds United clash