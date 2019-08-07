Championship rumours: Leeds United ready swoop for England U21 wonderkid striker, Whites willing to 'spend £10m' on winger, Brentford eye Iran ace There's just two days left of the summer transfer window, and clubs up and down the country are working relentlessly behind the scenes ahead of Thursday's deadline day. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Owls interm boss new favourite for job Sheffield Wednesday interim boss Lee Bullen is now the bookmakers' favourite for the Owls job, after impressing during his temporary spell as manager. (Sky Bet) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Robins chase new defender Bristol City look set to continue their bold summer squad overhaul, with Benfica's 21-year-old right-back Pedro Pereira being lined up as their latest signing. (Bristol Post) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Bees step up chase for Maupay replacement Brentford look to have secured a replacement for striker Neal Maupay, with the club believed to homing in on Amiens forward Saman Ghoddos, who has 21 caps for Iran. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Bluebirds move in for powerhouse striker Cardiff City are looking to beat Swansea City to the capture of Birmingham City striker Isaac Vassell, after swooping in to hijack the Swans' deal. (Wales Online) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3