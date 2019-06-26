Championship rumours: Leeds United plot Manchester City starlet loan, Whites linked with bizarre move for Roma legend, Celtic enter race for Huddersfield captain July is nearly upon us, and they change in months is likely to see a flurry of deals go through. Here's all the latest rumours from the championship... 1. Ipswich hopeful of hanging on to top stopper Ipswich are confident of keeping goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski at the club, after his 1.5 million move to Millwall collapsed following a failed medical. (ITV News) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Owls defender pursuit given fresh boost Sheffield Wednesday could benefit from Chelsea appointing Frank Lampard, as the Blues legend is unlikely to fight to keep Owls target Michael Hector at the club. (Sheffield Star) 0 Buy a Photo 3. Interest in Terriers midfielder heats up Wigan Athletic could rival Sheffield United for the signature of Huddersfield Town ace Jonathan Hogg, who impressed for the Terriers last season despite their relegation. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Venezuelan powerhouse set to leave Baggies West Bromwich Albions technical director has conceded that Salomon Rondon is likely to leave the club this summer, to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in 2020. (Birmingham Mail) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3