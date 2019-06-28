Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United 'on track' to land Premier League trio, Contract clause could see Leeds sign Manchester City ace permanently

The cash is starting to be splashed in the summer transfer window, as sides up and down the country look to bolster their squads for the upcoming campaign.

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship…

Fulham have reportedly made a bid to sign Levante defender Chema Rodriguez, as Scott Parker looks to solve his sides defensive issues. (HITC)

1. Fulham plot raid for La Liga defender

Fulham have reportedly made a bid to sign Levante defender Chema Rodriguez, as Scott Parker looks to solve his sides defensive issues. (HITC)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Bristol City look set to complete the signing of Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas, having already signed Jay Dasilva from the Blues this week. (Bristol Post)

2. Bristol close to second Chelsea swoop in a week

Bristol City look set to complete the signing of Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas, having already signed Jay Dasilva from the Blues this week. (Bristol Post)
Getty
Buy a Photo
German side Schalke are looking to snap up Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy, in a deal that could be worth around 12 million. (Daily Mirror)

3. Bundesliga side ready big bid for Bluesbirds winger

German side Schalke are looking to snap up Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy, in a deal that could be worth around 12 million. (Daily Mirror)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Sheffield United and Celtic are both keen on Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair, who could be sold for 5 million this summer as Boro look to boost their transfer funds. (Northern Echo)

4. Duo jostle for Boro defender

Sheffield United and Celtic are both keen on Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair, who could be sold for 5 million this summer as Boro look to boost their transfer funds. (Northern Echo)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3