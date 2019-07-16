Championship rumours: Leeds United offered THREE Aston Villa stars for Kalvin Phillips, Whites set for talks over Liverpool winger, Fulham chase £8m midfielder

Have your say

With less than a month to go until the new season, Championship clubs continue to seek out new stars to boost their chances of a strong campaign.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Cardiff City are hopeful of beating Nottingham Forest to sign Bordeaux midfielder Younousse Sankhare, who has seven caps for Senegal. (Goal)

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero looks set to leave the club this summer, due to work permit issues. (BBC Sport)

Norwich City are said to be moving closer to agreeing another loan move for Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes, as the Owls look to trim their wage bill. (Football League World)

Fulham are understood to be in talks with Bristol City over a move for winger Callum O'Dowda, who could cost around 8m (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa are said to have offered Connor Hourihane, Henri Lansbury and James Bree to Leeds United, plus cash, for star midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Team Talk)

Hull City are said to have made a loan enquiry to Liverpool as they look to snap up forward Ben Woodburn on a temporary deal. (Wales Online)

Brentford striker Neal Maupay could be set for a move to West Ham United, as the Hammers look to beat Sheffield United to his signature. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, who scored an impressive 18 goals for his side last season. (Mirror)