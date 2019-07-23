Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United look to beat Celtic to midfield ace, Leeds forgotten man set for exit, West Brom chase £9m Brazilian winger

There's just under two weeks until the new season begins, and Championship clubs continue to up their efforts to recruit fresh faces.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

1. Royals chase former Championship star

Reading are said to be targeting striker Ross McCormack, who is likely to finally leave Aston Villa permanently this summer. (Reading Chronicle)
2. Lions knocked back by ex-Tigers star

Millwall have reportedly failed in their attempts to sign former Hull City ace Frazier Campbell, with the free agent uninterested in joining the club. (The Sun)
3. Cottagers look to land Spurs midfielder

Fulham are chasing Spurs midfielder Josh Onomah, who Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be keen on re-signing on another loan deal. (Daily Telegraph)
4. Rams eye Netherlands international

Derby County have been linked with PSV Eindhoven midfielder Bart Ramselaar, who has three senior caps for the Netherlands. (Derbyshire Live)
