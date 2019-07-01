Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United linked with Serie A striker, Whites could loan back star from Spurs, Fulham target £8m Southampton man

The cash is starting to be splashed in the summer transfer window, as sides up and down the country look to bolster their squads for the upcoming campaign.

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship…

Preston North End are among four Championship sides who are said to be looking into loaning Aston Villas striker Keinan Davis. (The Mirror)

1. Race heats up for Aston Villa starlet

Preston North End are among four Championship sides who are said to be looking into loaning Aston Villas striker Keinan Davis. (The Mirror)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Fulham are the latest side to be linked with Southampton striker Charlie Austin, who the Saints should let go for less than 8 million before the new season. (The Sun)

2. Cottagers look to snap up Saints striker

Fulham are the latest side to be linked with Southampton striker Charlie Austin, who the Saints should let go for less than 8 million before the new season. (The Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Derby County are said to be lining up ex-Barcelona star Philip Cocu to replace Frank Lampard as manager, as they look to push for promotion next season. (The Times)

3. Derby County look to appoint three time Dutch title winner

Derby County are said to be lining up ex-Barcelona star Philip Cocu to replace Frank Lampard as manager, as they look to push for promotion next season. (The Times)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has suggested that the club could land a fourth free agent in the coming weeks, as the Owls ramp up their summer transfer business. (BBC Radio Sheffield)

4. Owls look prepare to snap up fourth bargain deal

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has suggested that the club could land a fourth free agent in the coming weeks, as the Owls ramp up their summer transfer business. (BBC Radio Sheffield)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4