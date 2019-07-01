Championship rumours: Leeds United linked with Serie A striker, Whites could loan back star from Spurs, Fulham target £8m Southampton man
The cash is starting to be splashed in the summer transfer window, as sides up and down the country look to bolster their squads for the upcoming campaign.
Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship…
1. Race heats up for Aston Villa starlet
Preston North End are among four Championship sides who are said to be looking into loaning Aston Villas striker Keinan Davis. (The Mirror)
2. Cottagers look to snap up Saints striker
Fulham are the latest side to be linked with Southampton striker Charlie Austin, who the Saints should let go for less than 8 million before the new season. (The Sun)
3. Derby County look to appoint three time Dutch title winner
Derby County are said to be lining up ex-Barcelona star Philip Cocu to replace Frank Lampard as manager, as they look to push for promotion next season. (The Times)
4. Owls look prepare to snap up fourth bargain deal
Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has suggested that the club could land a fourth free agent in the coming weeks, as the Owls ramp up their summer transfer business. (BBC Radio Sheffield)
