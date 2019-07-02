Championship rumours: Leeds United in ‘advanced talks’ with Qatari billionaires, Whites keen on option-to-buy loan clause, Huddersfield Town ace set for €3.5m switch
1. Baggies look to Portugal for new talent
West Bromwich Albion are said to have agreed a deal to loan Benfica playmaker Filip Krovinovic, as manager Slaven Bilic looks to freshen up the side. (Express and Star)
2. Middlesbrough step up chase for new backup keeper
Middlesbrough are believed to be chasing Sunderland goalkeeper to boost their options between the sticks, and could sign Jon McLaughlin, who could cost around 5 million. (Team Talk)
3. Cardiff City loanee looks for Premier League return
Ex-Cardiff City loanee Victor Camarasa is looking for an immediate return to the Premier League, and could a target for West Ham United. (HITC)
4. Two sides turned off Boro ace by clubs demands
Both Fulham and Sheffield United have apparently put off Middlesbroughs Britt Assombalonga, with Boros alleged 15m valuation of the player cooling their interest. (HITC)
