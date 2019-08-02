Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United given fresh hope in striker chase, Whites director hints at deadline day drama, Middlesbrough eye ex-Scotland ace

The summers transfer window now has under a week left to go, and Championship sides are continuing to snap up new signings in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has claimed he's keen to keep defender Scott McKenna at the club, despite rumoured interest from Nottingham Forest. (Evening Express)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has claimed he's keen to keep defender Scott McKenna at the club, despite rumoured interest from Nottingham Forest. (Evening Express)
Former Stoke City boss Gary Rowett has admitted he's interested in the Sheffield Wednesday job, but has claimed he's yet to hold talks with the Owls. (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Former Stoke City boss Gary Rowett has admitted he's interested in the Sheffield Wednesday job, but has claimed he's yet to hold talks with the Owls. (BBC Radio 5 Live)
Birmingham City are said to be out of the running to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, with club's 15m asking price also putting off Stoke City. (Football League World

Birmingham City are said to be out of the running to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, with club's 15m asking price also putting off Stoke City. (Football League World
Middlesbrough are said to have joined the race to sign ex-Scotland international Alan Hutton, who was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season. (Hartlepool Mail)

Middlesbrough are said to have joined the race to sign ex-Scotland international Alan Hutton, who was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season. (Hartlepool Mail)
