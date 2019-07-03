Championship rumours: Leeds United flop set for exit, Championship sides given FFP warning, Barnsley home in on Whites defender
Clubs are upping their summer transfer activity thick and fast, with a number of sides spending big to strengthen their squads.
Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship
1. Bluebirds boss looks to revamp struggling side
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has claimed that he will be required to let a number of players leave, as he looks to rebuild his squad with fresh faces. (BBC Sport)
2. QPR man set to complete Blades move
Queens Park Rangers talisman Luke Freeman is set to be announced as Sheffield United player, following the Royals acquisition of two new midfielders on loan. (Sheffield Star)
3. Barnsley target Leeds defender
Barnsley are believed to be edging closer to signing Leeds powerhouse defender Aapo Halme, who made five appearances for his side last season. (Football Insider)
4. New contenders eye Middlesbrough striker
Sides from both China and the Middle East are believed to be interested in signing Middlesborough's Britt Assombalonga, after Fulham were put off by Boros 15m demands. (Team Talk)
