Championship rumours: Leeds United braced for £5m star striker bid, Whites 'target' left out of pre-season tour squad, Barcelona home in on West Brom wonderkid A flurry of fresh transfer deals went through last week, and the activity is set to escalate rapidly as we head further into July. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Duo chase free agent winger Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest are both said to have scouted winger Jeremie Bela, who has become a free agent after leaving Spanish side Albacete. (Birmingham Live) 2. Saints bookies new favourites to land Tigers star Southampton have emerged as favourites to land Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen, with the Saints' odds now as low as 5/4 with the bookies. (Hull Live) 3. Fulham starlet turns down now deal Fulham starlet Harvey Elliot is understood to have rejected a new contract offer, amid increasing interest from Premier League giants Liverpool. (Sky Sports) 4. Cherries edge closer to landing Luton defender Bournemouth are homing in on Luton Town full-back Jack Stacey, and have apparently agreed a 4m fee with the recently promoted side to seal the deal. (The Sun)