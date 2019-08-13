Championship rumours: Leeds United boss hints at new stars' debut, Liverpool close to signing backup goalkeeper, Derby County dealt injury blow The 2019/20 Championship season is now well underway, and looks set to be an enthralling campaign as sides jostled for the all-important play-off places. Here's the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Aberdeen boss speaks out on star defender bid Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has admitted his defender Scott McKenna was disappointed not to leave on deadline day, as the likes of Sheffield Wednesday pursued a deal. (Scottish Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Ligue 1 giants eye reunion with Ghana international Ligue 1 side Marseille are understood to be plotting a raid for Swansea City striker Andre Ayew, who began his career with the French side. (Goal) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Rams dealt further injury blow Derby County winger Ikechi Anya looks likely to be out with injury, as a calf injury he picked up in a pre-season clash against Rangers appears to be more serious than initially thought. (Derby Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo 4. European sides monitor Blues midfielder A host of European sides are said to be keeping tabs on Birmingham City midfielder Kerim Mrbati, who has struggled for game time since joining the club last January. (Birmingham Mail) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2