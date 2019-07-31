Championship rumours: Leeds United boost in Kalvin Phillips negotiations, Derby eye £10m Arsenal defender, Birmingham chase Romanian sensation Championship rumours Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There's just over a week to go until the transfer window closes, and Championship sides are working around the clock to secure their targets ahead of the new campaign. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... Ipswich Town are rumoured to have put their move for Millwall forward Tom Elliott on hold, and will look at other options before making a final decision. (East Anglian Times) Derby County are believed to be the front-runners to sign Arsenal's promising defender Krystian Bielik, who is likely to cost a hefty 10m, or could be loaned out. (Derby Telegraph) Nottingham Forest have been tipped to land powerhouse midfielder Samba Sow, who currently plays for Dynamo Moscow and has 36 caps for Mali. (The 72) West Brom aren't believed to have received an offer for their winger Matt Phillips, despite reports of Aston Villa looking to splash more cash to land the 28-year-old. (Birmingham Live) Birmingham City are said to be ready to break their transfer record to land Inter striker George Puscas, who shone in the summer Euro U21 tournament in France. (Football Italia) Leeds United could convince Aston Villa-linked midfielder Kalvin Phillips to stay, with the player believed to be willing to stay if his wage demands are met. (Football League World) Cardiff City are said to be on the brink of announcing a new summer signing, with Heidenheim striker Robert Glatzel set to join in a 5.5m deal. (BBC Sport) Derby County's hopes of bringing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson back in on loan have been dealt a blow, as the Reds are said to be looking to sell the 22-year-old this summer. (The Sun) Sheffield Wednesday could miss out on signing their former loanee Josh Onomah, with Huddersfield in pole position to secure a loan deal for the Spurs midfielder. (Football Insider) Mateusz Klich sets targets at Leeds United with bar set high by best ever year