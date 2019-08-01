Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United battle Southampton for midfield powerhouse, Stoke City baulk at £15m striker valuation, Hull City eye Sunderland captain

The summers transfer window has just a week left to go, and Championship sides are continuing to recruit exciting new players in preparation for the upcoming season.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Turkish side Fenerbahce are said to be on the brink of signing Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen, who joined the Terriers for 3.5m back in 2017. (Sport Witness)

1. Terriers set to sell Danish defender

Sunderland are said to have accepted a 400k bid from Hull City for their captain George Honeyman, who is believed to be set for a medical later today. (Sky Sports)

2. Sunderland captain set for Tigers move

Reading are said to be on the verge of signing Torino ace Lucas Boye on loan, who can play either as a forward or on the wing. (Reading Chronicle)

3. Reading close in on Argentinean ace

Nottingham Forest are believed to be chasing SM Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba, who was previously on the books at French giants Marseille. (The 72)

4. Forest keen on Ligue 2 stopper

